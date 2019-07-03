Water and sewer rates will be higher in Bay City starting next month.
On Monday, July 1, the City Commission voted to increase both the fixed charges and the usage rates on water and sewer bills issued to customers.
Before the vote, Commissioner Jesse Dockett likened the city's financial situation to that of a struggling household. Speaking of the utility rates, he said, "either we increase it or...we end up in a very bad financial situation as a city." Dockett said he supported the increases, but he hated doing it.
The rate hikes were approved by all eight of the City Commissioners at the meeting. Commissioner David Terrasi was not present.
The City claims "an average household with a 5/8" meter using 7 ccf's of water" will pay $1.05 more each month on water bills, and an extra $1.65 per month on sewer bills.
According to the ordinance amendment proposals, the increases are "necessary to cover the increased costs" of the sewer system's operation and maintenance.
The increases will also "cover the increased cost of purchasing water from the Bay County Department of Water and Sewer."
Bay City expects to generate an additional $666,930 by raising the water and sewer rates.
The changes will take effect on bills rendered after Aug. 1.
