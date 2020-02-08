The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City will receive help with much-needed updates thanks to a local organization.
Leadership of Bay County Class of 2020 has decided to help the shelter create a more pleasant dining experience for guest.
According to the group, the new design will allow the mission to more efficiently serve the people who seek its help.
The project includes a redesign of the main dining area with fresh paint, new flooring, new tables and chairs, and new windows. A new men’s dining area will also be added near the women and children’s dining area.
The new space will also allow for the addition of homeless teens from the Samaritan Youth Shelter to be served as well.
For more information on how you can donate to the cause, contact Susan Roche at 989-686-9254 or email her at susanroche@delta.edu.
