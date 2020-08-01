A 57-year-old Bay City resident was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on Eastshore Drive on August 1.
Police say they were dispatched to the area at approximately 2 p.m. where several witnesses said a male was outside threatening people with a rifle and a handgun.
Victims later report that the suspect shot the pellet gun at them. Officers surrounded the perimeter of the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect, according to police.
The suspect eventually exited without incident and was taken into custody.
No civilians or officers were injured.
The case has been handed off to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office.
