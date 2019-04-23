A Bay City resident is devastated after learning that one of her statues was stolen off her porch.
Dolores Kerr said she noticed her statue missing on April 20th. The bronze statue is a female soldier that stands about four-feet tall.
“I can’t believe anyone would do this. I’m just sick,” Kerr said.
Kerr said the statue was made by her late partner Bob who served in the Vietnam and Iraq wars. She said he passed away last August.
“I could not believe that anyone in this area would steal a soldier from a man who had spent 26 years in the service and took pride in everything that he did here,” Kerr said.
She said that Bob lives on through the statues, and whoever stole it also took a piece of her heart with it.
“This was Bob’s life and I want to share that life. I want that life back. I can’t get him but at least give me the memories,” Kerr said.
Kerr said she has a message for whoever is responsible for taking the statue.
“Find it in your heart to please return it and don’t ever take anything from anybody else because the sentimental value means more than the monetary. Just bring it back, please. Put it in my yard, put it in my driveway, I’ll take care of it from there, just bring it home,” Kerr said.
