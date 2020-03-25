Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, Bay City offices and Bay City Electric Light and Power are closed.
Residents can make their utility payments through two drop boxes by Bay City Hall.
The first is located in the alley between city hall and the Historical Museum of Bay County near Washington Avenue. The other is located near Saginaw Street.
Payments can also be made online at www.baycitymi.org by clicking “pay bills online,” calling (877) 885-7968, or through the PSN Payments mobile app.
Residents should not leave money in these drop boxes.
For emergencies, residents can call the electric company at (989) 894-8350.
