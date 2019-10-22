A former restaurant's building has found new life but not all residents are happy about what will replace it.
The spot most recently known as Rudy's Red Lion Diner has been on a corner in downtown bay city for decades.
Over the years, it's had different owners, but it's always been a cafe and a beloved part of the city's history.
But now, times are changing.
“I'm shocked because I thought they had voted it down,” said Dianna Sutton, who works nearby.
Emotions are mixed after the Bay City Council voted to allow a medical marijuana facility, 'The River LLC' to move into that location.
“I’m not happy about it at all,” Sutton said.
“I’m disappointed,” said Bay City resident Lynn Stamiris. “I think it would be better served if we had a retail business or a restaurant in there.”
During the meeting another marijuana facility was proposed at 228 Washington but that one was denied because its close proximity to a preschool in the YMCA.
While there's bound to be people that are in favor of the new marijuana shop moving into the Red Lion Diner location, everyone we spoke with said they are not okay with it.
“Downtown is just becoming more family friendly with people living and the new shops coming,” Sutton said. “I just don’t think that this is proper for the downtown area.”
Another issue for many people is potentially losing all this history.
“It’s been a real icon for the city for a long time,” Stamiris said. “People still talk about the coney sauce and all that at Caris Red Lions.”
History aside they know there's nothing they can do.
“They’ve made their decision, so the city has to live with it,” Stamiris said. “I just hope it fits in as good as it can with it being that kind of a business, but time will tell.”
