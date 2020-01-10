Don Dennison lives in an area of Bay City known as the middle grounds.
"I've been through it before so it's nothing new,” Dennison said. “This is one of the prices that you have to pay I guess for living on the river."
Looking high above from our TV5 drone you can see Evergreen Drive sandwiched by water. Water that tends to rise here after a heavy rain and strong northeast winds. Conditions our First Warn Five forecast is calling for this weekend.
"Hopefully it doesn't get into the yard and into the basement,” he said. “But if it does, I’ll have to deal with it."
Residents in the middle grounds aren't the only ones who are worried about this storm.
"It's amazing how many inches of rain equates to so many gallons of water into our lakes and our rivers,” Bay City City Manager Dana Muscott said. “And that's the concerning part for us."
Muscott is urging residents to check their storm drains and clear the of debris and leaves.
"It will free up some of the standing water on the roads and maybe push it away from their homes," she said.
Muscott anticipates closures to roads, sidewalks, and parking areas near the Saginaw River. She doesn't want people driving or walking around the barricades.
"It's a dangerous situation obviously,” she said. “You can get caught up in the currents coming off the river and people don't understand the under current is very strong."
Muscott also says crews throughout the city will be ready to act if called upon this weekend.
"Our employees have all been prepped,” she said. “Our electric department, our sewer department, our water department, all of our DPW, they all expect to work this weekend. They're ready and willing to help where they need to help."
As for Dennison, he plans to stay home and try his best to keep the water out.
"I like it here too much,” he said. “I just deal with it you know. It's mother nature. You have to take what she dishes, you know?"
