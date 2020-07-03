Without the Fourth of July fireworks this year, some Bay city residents are looking for a different way to enjoy their holiday weekend.
"For all the people trying to travel up here or come up here to see them it's disappointing," Bay City resident Travis Whittman said.
And for some, that comes in the form of camping.
"Just by being with family, and staying close to home, and maybe go out on the water, and probably watch some movies," said another Bay City resident Robert Cherry.
The Bay City State Park has reopened its campground just in time for the holiday weekend.
And while social distancing rules are still in effect, it's provided residents with a fun getaway for the time being.
"I respect what they say, so I’m going to follow the rules and keep safe," said Lauryn Vonky, another Bay City resident.
And for Cherry, he hopes it's something that they'll be able to enjoy fully come next year as well.
"I just hope everybody's safe this holiday weekend, and next year we'll be back on track," Cherry said.
