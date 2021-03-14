Annual celebrations this year are taking on a new look as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but many residents and business in the area still found a way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day this weekend.
Coonan's Irish Hub in Bay City said the holiday is one of their biggest days of the year.
Bay City residents are breaking out their kilts and their bagpipes.
"Saint Patty's Day weekend, is the biggest weekend of the year," Kim Coonan, Owner of Coonan's Irish Hub said.
This year, the pandemic canceled both the Saint Patrick's Day race and parade.
"It's obviously different. It's a different vibe," Eddie O'Malley, General Manager of Coonan's Irish Hub.
It's a Saint Patrick's Day weekend following a year of limbo for the restaurant industry.
"The rest of the world's upside down right now. We kind of don't know what to expect," O’Malley said.
O’Malley said they are feeling the effects.
"Typically, we'd have anywhere from 400 to 600 people. Now, on the high end, I'd say about 200," O’Malley said.
Coonan said they are finding ways to make it work.
"What we did- we adapted," Coonan said.
In order to keep up with the demand of people wanting to celebrate, while following COVID-19 guidelines, they've expanded into this screened in patio area as well as an outdoor area.
"We didn't know what was going to happen, all we knew was we were going to open up," Coonan said.
Even though this weekend is not a typical Saint Patrick's Day celebration, both Coonan and O’Malley said it's one step closer to some normalcy.
