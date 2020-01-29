Dozens of Bay City residents are demanding answers after they were mistakenly told their water would be turned off.
City leaders said a new utility billing system caused the mistaken notices.
“I pay my bills every month on time,” said Latoya Morris, Bay City resident.
Morris said she has never missed a payment, but somehow, she received a notice in the mail warning her water could be shut off.
“I was shocked because I didn’t know what to do,” Morris said.
Several Bay City residents received that notice - sharing the same shock and confusion.
Bay City Deputy City Manager Tony Reyez said the water shutoff notices that many residents received were sent in error.
“The error that we’re having was because of the new system. We converted the information from the old system to the new system,” Reyez said.
It has caused a host of problems for residents and their bill. In some cases, it threw off the total amount due and generated shutoff notices.
In addition, a threshold was not set for the amount residents needed to owe before receiving a shutoff notice, which could have prevented some residents from receiving them in the first place.
“We set that [threshold] just the other day,” Reyez said.
The city said it is troubleshooting issues with the new system and will notify residents once that process is complete.
