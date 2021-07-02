The height of the pandemic seems to be over, and tourists are flocking back to Bay City for the holiday festivities.
Mask mandates are lifted, and fireworks are making a comeback.
"Oh my gosh, we are so excited. It is so exciting to see all of the people and all of the hustle and bustle back here in Bay City," said Lori Bergevin, Bay City resident.
Bay City is coming back to life with visitors and natives after a tough last year full of cancelations.
"Last year was really hard. It was just so different. It was sad,” Bergevin said.
Mike Anderson comes to Bay City from Swartz Creek to spend time at the Bay City Fireworks Festival.
"It's just getting back to being normal again," Anderson said.
His wife, Jessica, is a nurse. She said being back is bittersweet when she thinks about what last year held.
"I did end up getting sick last year just around this time, really sick with COVID-19, even though I had taken a lot of the precautions," Jessica Anderson said.
She's glad this year COVID-19 is one less thing to worry about.
"It's just nice to get out there and not have to worry as much about getting everybody sick. We've all been vaccinated," Anderson said.
Bergevin said she is glad Bay City is back to being the tourist destination she knew it as before COVID-19.
“We have family in town from out of state and they are so excited to be here during the summer festivities. Our kids love the festivals," Bergevin said.
This year, she has a lot she’s thankful for.
“We just love the festivals and we just love being out and seeing all the people and no masks. Seeing faces and smiling and hugs,” she said.
