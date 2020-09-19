Bay City residents walk together to end Alzheimer’s

Bay City residents walked together to end Alzheimer’s, but this year the march looked a little different.
“The flowers all mean something to people, the blue represents those living with the disease, yellow is for their caretakers, purple represents those who have loss someone to Alzheimer’s,” said Abby Scherzer, the organizer of the event.
A Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Bay City and the community gathered to honor those who have lost the battle and those still battling the disease.
“We just lost my mom to Alzheimer’s back in April, she battled with it for almost four years,” said Jill Urban.
Urban has been walking for the past couple of years to honor her mom and raise awareness.
“Alzheimer’s has such a devastating impact on not only the people that suffer from it but from their families,” Urban said.
For Sela Lefler and her family, it was their first walk of many, honoring their grandfather.
“He was a really good guy, he loved to collect beer tabs so that’s why we have them on our shirt,” Lefler said.
She believes it’s important to know. You can still walk out of support for the cause.
“Even if you haven’t lost someone to it, it’s just a good cause for everyone to know about and learn about,” Lefler said.
Due to the pandemic, the event looked different this year with many walking on their own paths and social distancing.
The fundraising goal also looks different.
“Initially our fundraising amount was set at $45,000,” Scherzer said. “We would really like to get around 23 to 24,000 by the end of the year.
