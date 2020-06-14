It’s no surprise that local businesses and restaurants have taken a big hit during the pandemic, but starting on Thursday, Bay City is doing something really special to try to help businesses out this summer.
Portions of roadways like Center Avenue and Adams Street will be blocked off to vehicle traffic and instead become an extension of businesses like the Public House.
“I was here about a month before the pandemic hit, then the pandemic hit and then three months off and now we’re right back at it,” said Alex Haslam, a server at the business.
Haslam says employees are ready to get the streetscape patio set up.
“This week on Thursday we’re going to have outdoor seating, a bocce ball court outside, going to take a bunch of tables inside as well and do some lounge seating, a really nice laidback vibe,” said Haslam. “It’s going to be really chill.”
He says having the entire street for business will hopefully get more people willing to get back into the habit of going out.
“I’m so excited,” said Haslam. “It’s been three months since I’ve been able to make a good cocktail and it’s good to get back into the thick of things and I think it really will help the Public House. We had to cut down our seating inside by about 50%, so we’re at 50% capacity right now. So, opening up outdoors will allow us to be at or even a little bit above capacity for where we were at pre-pandemic.”
