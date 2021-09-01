Meredith_Generic Drinking Alcohol
(Getty Images)

Several Bay City bars and restaurants passed the test for when it comes to serving alcohol.

The survey is conducted by the Bay City Department of Public Safety and checks businesses with licenses to sell alcohol.

A 19-year-old volunteer, with their actual license, attempted to purchase alcohol at several restaurants that did not serve them:

• Jake’s Corner Lounge

• Tavern 101

• Mulligan’s Pub

• Gatsby’s

• Retro Rocks

• Lucky’s Pub

• Rathskellar

• River Rock Café

Some businesses did serve the minor alcohol and were cited. Not every license business has been checked.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.