Several Bay City bars and restaurants passed the test for when it comes to serving alcohol.
The survey is conducted by the Bay City Department of Public Safety and checks businesses with licenses to sell alcohol.
A 19-year-old volunteer, with their actual license, attempted to purchase alcohol at several restaurants that did not serve them:
• Jake’s Corner Lounge
• Tavern 101
• Mulligan’s Pub
• Gatsby’s
• Retro Rocks
• Lucky’s Pub
• Rathskellar
• River Rock Café
Some businesses did serve the minor alcohol and were cited. Not every license business has been checked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.