With winter now officially behind us a mid-Michigan city is giving the early greenlight to businesses to set up outdoor dining areas in the street.
The Bay City commission gave the ok last week, bringing back covid-era resolution letting people consume alcohol in designated outdoor areas.
The change has had a positive impact on restaurants struggling to survive.
Last year the pandemic moved dining outdoors. This year, the Bay City commission is reinstating the sidewalk cafe ordinance.
"We've always had a sidewalk cafe program in Bay City, but not to the extent that we do now," said Dana Muscott, Bay City City Manager.
The ordinance allows for restaurants in places like Midland Street to expand onto the sidewalk for outdoor seating.
"We put it back on them and just said what do you need to survive? Because obviously the city wouldn't be anything without our bars and our restaurants," Muscott said.
Bay City restaurants are glad to have the flexibility. Kurt Busard is the chief operations officer of Downtown Restaurant Investments.
"To have that ability to stretch that outside, and even into the streets, to the point where we're able to almost make up for the lack of indoor seating is amazing," Busard said.
It's making up for lost revenue with limits on indoor capacity.
"Actually, gives kind of a different vibe to the restaurants in general," he said.
Is something that will continue even beyond the pandemic?
"I do. I think that it's been well received in our community," Muscott said.
“100 percent,” Busard said. “We will definitely continue our outdoor dining options. We've had success with igloos and different things this winter even. So, we're looking at it now like how can we keep that outdoor dining year-round."
Restaurants were permitted to expand onto the sidewalks March 10 but many are still waiting for the weather to warm up a little more.
