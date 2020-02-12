GENERIC: BREAKING NEWS

A Bay City roadway is temporarily closed due to a disabled semi.

Bay County Central Dispatch reports the closure of Madison Avenue at Center Road around 1 in the morning.

Anyone driving in that area is being asked to seek an alternate route.

