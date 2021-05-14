Bay City’s Appledore IV, owned by the non-profit BaySail, will soon start sailing the Straits of Mackinac with a new partnership with Star Line, Mackinac Island’s Hydro-Jet Ferry company.
The partnership will let people board the Appledore IV to Mackinac Island and St. Ignace for extended stays in June, July, and August this summer.
Star Line says the partnership helps with their efforts to be more environmentally conscious, while bringing those aboard an educational and fun time out on the water.
All sails last 1.5 hours and passengers will be able to choose from daytime Eco History sails, evening sails, and sunset sails
Sails aboard Appledore IV will be offered through Star Line from June 11 through July 5, and again from Aug. 19 through Aug. 29.
Tickets are available for purchase on Star Line’s website.
