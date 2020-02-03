Bay City’s Board of Commissioners voted in favor of a shoreline disaster declaration.
“We’re looking for help from our state and federal government,” said Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.
Muscott said rising water levels have caused major issues in Bay City.
“We’ve had a lot of problems this last year,” Muscott said.
Since June, the city has been through four major storms that caused a lot of damage, according to Muscott.
“We have high waters that have gone into our parks. We’ve had to close boat launches. We have sewers that are full,” Muscott said.
She said the city has struggled to deal with extensive flooding, infrastructure damage, even street sinkholes that keep popping up.
Muscott said the disaster declaration follows Bangor Township’s declaration that was passed last month and sent to Governor Whitmer’s office for final review.
“We are experiencing the same thing Bangor Township did. They’re doing it with their homes, we’re doing it with our parks and riverwalks,” Muscott said.
Muscott said she want to see something done sooner than later seeing as though high water has the potential to rise this spring and summer.
“We need to have people here to help us,” Muscott said.
