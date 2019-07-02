The Liberty Bridge in Bay City will remain closed through the upcoming fireworks festival.
The bridge closed last week due to mechanical problems.
The Department of Public Works in Bay City said it’s a gear issue that has brought the use of the Liberty Bridge to a halt. Now they need to get the proper parts to fix the problem.
The timing couldn’t be worse, as tens of thousands of people will soon be in Bay City to enjoy the fireworks shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“Well, it’s pretty busy on this road without the bridge being closed on the Fourth of July. And we get a lot of walkers. I really don’t know. I think it’s going to be worse,” one resident said.
A spokesperson with the Bay City Department of Public Safety said traffic tie-ups can last anywhere from three to four hours after the featured fireworks show, which will be on Saturday night.
With Liberty Bridge closed, authorities say it will probably take longer to leave Bay City after the booms and bangs are over.
“Most of us don’t have any patience. I’ll tell you that right now. It’s going to be hot on top of it. The traffic is going to be backed up. They’re going to be mean. They’re going to be ornery. They’re going to be swearing. You better have some extra cops around,” one resident said.
At time of publication, city officials said they don’t know when the Liberty Bridge will reopen.
