A Mid-Michigan little league team is just two wins away from winning the Little League World Series.
Bay City’s Northwest Little League team won their first game of the Great Lakes Regional on Monday, Aug. 6.
According to a post on their Facebook page, they beat Illinois with a score of 13-5.
The team won their second state championship after a 67-year drought.
Northwest Little League will face off against Kentucky in the semi-finals on Thursday at 2 p.m. The game will air on ESPN at 5 p.m.
