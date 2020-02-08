The Bay City Department of Public works plans to start their sewer repair project on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
According to the department, the city will begin working near the Bay County Community Center located at 800 John F. Kennedy Dr.
Crews will be working to find a potential leak in a 90-inch storm sewer and ultimately make repairs.
According to the department, they first noticed the problem in 2019 when the road partially caved in.
The department said crews have not been able to make repairs due to the weather we’ve received in recent months.
There is no word on when the project should be done, TV5 will update you when that information is available.
