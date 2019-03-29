Bay City residents traveling on Trumbull St. will soon have to find an alternate route due to road construction.
Trumbull St. will be closed between Independence Bridge and Center Ave. starting April 1st and lasting through November.
According to Bay City’s website, the project will widen the road adding a turn lane, in an attempt to cut down on the number of accidents on that road.
Residents have mixed feelings, some are happy about it saying that Trumbull St. need the makeover, and others are upset saying that it will interrupt their space.
“I’m excited, I told my mom I was gonna sit out here and watch them work,” Kathaleen Sevire, Bay City resident said.
“This project is putting me and my neighbors at risk. My house is a 1910 Victorian. It shakes, and they want to put traffic even closer to my home. It’s putting my house at jeopardy and as far as I’m concerned, my kids,” Jianelle Thomas-Eager, Bay City resident said.
