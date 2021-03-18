A parent from Bay City Public Schools says a school bus driver shortage is forcing working parents to be late or leave their job to pick up or drop off their children.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said there aren't enough drivers for all the routes.
"We have 25 runs, bus runs, and we have 23 drivers right now," Bigelow said. "So, we are short two."
Bigelow said the district does have some substitute drivers, but the district has a shortage of subs as well.
That means a bus route is sometimes canceled if a driver calls out sick and parents don't find out until the early morning.
"It's really frustrating because the only thing I can do is apologize to them," Bigelow said. "It's certainly not a position that we want to put any of our parents in."
Bigelow said it's been hard to find bus drivers for years. Now, worries about COVID-19 have only made the situation worse.
"Envision an environment where we have retirees who are concerned about the idea of working in a COVID-19 environment," Bigelow said. "Very, very difficult to find bus drivers now more so because of the pandemic."
He said the district has tried using ride-share programs and other means of transportation.
Bigelow's advice for parents is to work out contingency plans with friends or relatives.
He's hoping people in the community with the right qualifications will give school bus driving a try.
"If anybody knows of somebody that they believe would be a great bus driver, or if you yourself are interested, please make sure to contact us and we can take you through that process," Bigelow said.
