Bay City Public Schools announced they will be putting a bond renewal on the ballot in May.
The school will be asking for $28 million to make several improvements within the district.
$18 million would go toward construction, including building a new gym at Bay City Western among other things.
$7 million would go toward buying a maintaining Chromebooks for every student in the district.
