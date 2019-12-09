GENERIC: School lockers
Bay City Public Schools announced they will be putting a bond renewal on the ballot in May.

The school will be asking for $28 million to make several improvements within the district.

$18 million would go toward construction, including building a new gym at Bay City Western among other things.

$7 million would go toward buying a maintaining Chromebooks for every student in the district.

