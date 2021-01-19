Bay City Public Schools brought pre-k through fifth graders back Tuesday, as well as self-contained special education classes.
"We have a pretty detailed check-in system to get into the building, which includes thermal cameras,” Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said. “We have an ongoing disinfecting spray to kill COVID virus, mask mandates. A lot of mitigation factors are in place."
The district went online early November and started this calendar year that way.
"It was frustrating, because I really feel better when they are in school because they have an actual grade level educator there," said Rachel Ayala, parent.
Ayala and her husband both work in schools. She is an aid in a preschool that went back to in-person learning on Tuesday, and her husband does maintenance at MacGregor Elementary.
"I feel like our schools do the best that they can and keep up on everything that needs to be done,” Ayala said. “He's been working this whole time, has been having to report every day, so he's making sure that everything is ready to go."
According to Bigelow, one of the biggest challenges for schools is quarantine, especially if teachers need to stay home and subs aren't available.
Bigelow said the health department found no COVID cases started or spread at Bay City schools, but that doesn't mean they won't be shut down.
"I do believe that once we get back in, we can continue in,” he said. “However, there are, as I’ve learned during this pandemic, there are so many factors that we just absolutely don't know."
But Ayala said she is used to not like waking up so early and getting home so late, now she can't wait.
