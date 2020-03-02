The city of Bay City recently sent letters to residents who may have lead pipes.
The letters are in regard to the city's long-term plan to replace lead service lines.
The lines run from the city's water mains to homes and businesses.
As part of Michigan's Safe Drinking Water Act, service line replacements are required by the Lead and Copper Rule.
Updates to the Lead and Copper Rule were finalized in June 2018 and require every water supply system to replace all lead service lines, the city said.
Recent testing confirms Bay City complies and remains below the action levels for lead and copper, but are still required to replace all lead lines.
Of the city's 14,234 water service customers, the city has identified 5,085 lead water services, 597 that had galvanized pipes that were previously connected to lead, and 3,227 were unknown.
The city has 20 years to make the updates, the city said.
If you have any questions contact 989-894-8321.
