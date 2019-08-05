A 90-year-old Mid-Michigan woman opened her water bill and could not believe her eyes.
Elaine Walkowiak, of Hampton Township, was billed thousands of dollars for her water bill.
“I was shocked, I had to look and make sure it was my name and address,” Walkowiak said.
Walkowiak said her water bill was $3,000 for the three winter months. She said she wants to know why.
“I cannot see how a bill from say $200 can go to $3,000 in the wintertime,” Walkowiak said.
With the help of family, she was able to negotiate a reduction on the bill.
Walkowiak said she paid Hampton Township a little more than $1,700 for her first quarterly water/sewer bill of 2019. She said that’s well above the $180 she normally pays.
“It’s not right,” Walkowiak said.
TV5 contacted Township Supervisor Terri Close but she was unavailable for an interview. She did provide a statement via email.
Close acknowledged Walkowiak’s bill was unusually high. She said the average usage was about eight units for three months. She said it then went up to 353 units during the January, February and March billing cycle.
Close also wrote the Department of Public Works went to Walkowiak’s home and replaced her meter. Tests on the old meter showed it was working properly, and no leaks were detected in her home.
The township agreed to accept $1,500 as full payment for the bill.
Right now, Walkowiak realizes that money may be water under the bridge. She hopes no more bills like this will come her way any time soon.
“I would just like to have my normal bill and be treated fairly,” Walkowiak said.
