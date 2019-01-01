Bay City Southwest Little League is mourning the loss of its President, JoAnne Weaver.
JoAnne died Monday at the age of 85.
Tom Tippman, a member of the little league said for the last half-century JoAnne helped guide the organization to four state championships.
Raising banners in 2006, 2008, 2015, and most recently, the 11-and-under Michigan crown in 2017.
“The testament to her is the thousands and thousands of kids that actually came through here in the last 55 years. She was the heart and soul of this place,” Tippman said.
He said the most memorable time of her little league tenure was her 2013 trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home to the Little League World Series.
JoAnne got to throw out the first pitch.
Tippman said Weaver loved little league with every fiber of her being.
“She just gave of herself. And that’s a gift that I think we should all take to heart.”
In 2009 JoAnne was inducted into the Bay County Sports Hall of Fame.
The one thing Weaver didn’t get to see was a Bay City Southwest Little League team advance to the Little League World Series, which was a dream of hers.
Tippman also said the blood, sweat, and tears Weaver put into the league will enable young ball players who take the field to chase her dream for years to come.
“Her memory isn’t going to go away and her energy isn’t going to go away. I think it will still be a part of Southwest forever.”
JoAnne’s funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 5 in Bay City.
