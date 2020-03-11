A long-standing Mid-Michigan tradition is being canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Bay City Parade Committee officials decided Wednesday night to cancel the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Races on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
In an address Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer suggested all events across the state with 100 or more people be canceled.
The annual parade brings thousands of people to downtown Bay City as floats make their way through the city and racers compete in a 5k and an 8k.
A press conference will be held at noon on Thursday to give more details about the cancellation of events.
