The 48th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held virtually this year.
Race organizers announced Thursday the race will be virtual with a formal race day set for March 21.
Just days before the 2020 race it was postponed as Michigan saw the first cases of COVID-19. The race was held virtually in September.
Race organizers said they chose to make the race virtual again because the threat of COVID-19 is still present nearly a year later.
The race is limited to 2,000 participants with 500 spots reserved for the “Irish Double.”
Registration is $25 for each race to $40 for the Irish Double. Registration closes at midnight on March 20.
While the official race day is March 21, participants have between March 17 and March 30 to run and upload their results.
This year the event will mainly support the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City, the City Rescue Mission of Saginaw, and Open Door of Midland/Sanford.
For more information on the race, check out the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.