The Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races have been rescheduled!
The races, scheduled to be run last weekend, were canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Now TV5 has learned they have been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27th.
The Bay Area Runners Club said the hope is that date will be a “safer place in relation to the spread of coronavirus”. But added if the CDC was still recommending against large gatherings and social distancing at that time, they will need to look at other options.
Organizers said the weekend coincides with the Hell’s Half Mile Film & Music Festival, and they hope people will participate in both events.
Entry to the makeup event is free to those who’ve already registered to run or walk, according to the runner’s club. That includes the Leprechaun Races. Event shirts will be distributed at packet pickup (TBD) and finisher medals will be received at the finish line.
According to a post made by organizers:
For those registrants unable to participate in September, Bay Area Runners Club will extend a 50% discount to the 2021 Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races.
To receive the discount, registrants must contact info@tritofinish.com on or before Sunday, April 19th, 2020 with a request to defer their current registration in favor of the discounted entry to next year's race.
