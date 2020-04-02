A standoff in Bay City that lasted three hours ended peacefully.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Marsac Street on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
A 30-year-old man inside a garage by himself was armed with a handgun and wanted to commit suicide, according to police.
Officers and family members tried to communicate with the man for several hours with no response.
Law enforcement secured the area around the garage and had to remove residents from surrounding homes.
The man came out of the garage willingly after three hours and was taken into protective custody without incident.
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No injuries were reported and one loaded handgun was recovered from the garage.
The Bay City Public Safety Department was assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.
