Some Bay City public schools' families today had more than just first day of school jitters.
Laura Yeider got an email around six Monday night.
"It just said no bus to or from school for today,” Yeider said.
The district had two problems, according to superintendent Stephen Bigelow.
First, a couple drivers are injured. And second, new software sent parents wrong bus instructions, so people were left scrambling.
"I mean, I know it's not really the school's fault I mean if there's no drivers there's no drivers, but we need to figure some type of alternative to make sure kids can go to school,” Yeider said.
Yeider has two kids at Kolb Elementary, a second grader Alyssa and fifth grader Kaleb.
"Luckily I didn't work today so I was able to take them to school, but I work days so I won't be able to take them to school every day and I have no back up for them,” Yeider said.
If Yeider's kids miss school on Thursday, it won't be the first time that's happened. She guesses they've missed at least a couple weeks of school in the last year because there weren't any buses to pick them up.
The school doesn't count bus problem absences against students, but it's still lost learning time.
"My daughter's already behind. Kindergarten when covid started they were just learning computers and then they're like, here, you're doing computers full time. So, she's already behind, and missing school they're gonna get further behind,” Yeider said.
Superintendent Bigelow said parents should hear more from the district today, and students should stick to last year's bus routes for now.
He also said the district has new drivers on the way.
