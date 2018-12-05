Mid-Michigan students are putting helping hands to work and coming to the rescue of recent victims of major natural disasters.
Students at Immanuel Lutheran School in Bay City were able to create more than 200 health kits to help those victims out with these troubling times.
“We’re making care packages for people who were affected by the hurricane and wildfires,” said Zoe Roemer, seventh grader.
Zoe spent her morning on Wednesday giving back to communities thousands of miles away from her own.
“I feel really excited because I know this will help so many people and a lot of people lost their homes. So this is going to help them a lot,” Zoe said.
In early October, Hurricane Michael rocked the Florida panhandle. Just a month later, California saw two of its most devastating wildfires in state history.
Immanuel Lutheran School Principal Janet Larocque wanted her students to get involved even if they are all the way in Bay City.
“We’ve talked about how people were displaced from their homes. Some of them are still living in tents and those types of things. And then now they’re putting these together and we’re telling them for some people this is all they have,” Larocque said.
The care packages are filled with health and hygiene items like soap and toothpaste. The parish and community donations raised more than $2,000 to fully fund the packages. They just needed a little help putting them together.
The 72 students at the school made 250 health kits.
For Zoe, the experience opened her eyes to the things we may all take for granted. She is just hoping these small packages make a big difference for someone who needs it.
“A lot of people don’t have as much, and we have a lot of things here. So it’s just awesome to help people and if they need things you just have to be kind and help them out,” Zoe said.
