Three students from Bay City have been named the local winners of the America & Me Essay Contest.
The contest is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance and has been running for the past 50 years.
The three student winners are Logan Wallace, first, Lucia Mills, second, and Alex Greenhoe, third.
The topic of the 2018-19 contest was “My Personal Michigan Hero.” All three winners received award certificates for their achievement.
Wallace’s name will also be engraved on a plaque to be permanently displayed in the school for winning first place.
Wallace’s first place essay will also advance to the state level competition where the top 10 essays will be selected.
Several thousand eighth grade students from more than 400 Michigan schools participated in the 2018-19 America & Me Essay Contest, which was conducted with the help of Farm Bureau Insurance agents across the state.
The top 10 statewide winners, who will be announced in April, will receive a plaque, a medallion, and a cash award of $2,000.
The top 10 winners will also be honored at a banquet in Lansing, meet with some of Michigan’s top leaders, and be the featured guests at a Lansing Lugnuts minor league baseball game dedicated to them.
In addition to the students winning, each top 10 statewide school will be presented with a check for $1,000 as a part of the 50th Anniversary celebration.
The contest started in 1968 and encourages Michigan’s eighth graders to explore the greatness of Michigan and its people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.