“I feel like I’m constantly on about five cups of espresso just because it’s literally been constant motion and planning,” said Bay City Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Bigelow.
Bigelow is on overdrive and working with school officials to concoct their own plans for a safe return to school.
“Wearing masks,” said Bigelow.
The district has constructed plans for each phase in the Governor’s reopening model currently in phase four.
School days will consist of wearing masks and applying disinfectant. It also includes how students will get around.
“Even hall passing, you know, we’re going to have to set that up so they’re on way hallways,” said Bigelow. “We’re talking about a model where the food is going to them rather than them congregating in a cafeteria.”
If Michigan were to roll back into phase three, Bay City Public Schools would close and provide a comprehensive plan that’s technology driven.
“We have that part covered,” said Bigelow.
When Michigan gets to phase five, Bigelow says his plan is a more relaxed version of the phase four plan.
Many aspects of learning must be addressed in the plans, and that has proved to be a major challenge before the first day of school.
“It’s constantly coming up with what-if scenarios and I have thousands of them happening in my mind,” said Bigelow.
Bigelow says he’s comfortable with that the district has planned out which is putting safety at the top of the list.
“If I had to put out a plan today, I could do it,” said Bigelow.
