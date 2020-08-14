Some students rely on their school for not only learning, but to feed them as well.
Some schools like Bay City Public Schools will begin their year entirely online.
Superintendent Steve Bigelow explained how this complicates meals for students.
“The challenge is, we don’t have students coming into school so how are we able to get food to them,” said Beglow.
Not only get the food to them, but also stay within the Michigan Department of Education’s guidelines.
“With the MDE guidelines, it has to be pre-ordered and pre-paid and it has to be an adult that actually picks up the food which is very different from how we operated last spring and throughout the summer feeding,” said Bigelow.
They’re adopting to those differences to keep meals accessible to students by creating a system where parents can pick up multiple meals at a time, but details are still being worked out and there are still concerns.
“The part that really concerns me is students who are not able to get to one of our distribution sites,” said Bigelow. “It’s not ideal for a lot of reasons. Our goal is to get students in our buildings as quickly as possible so that we can get those meals distributed and have some normalcy to what the school day looks like.”
The employees preparing the meals are not going anywhere.
“Not only phenomenal workers, but they’re always in need,” said Bigelow. “There’s never an issue where we’ve had a lack of lunches.”
Parents should check their school districts’ website for
