Bay City teacher making face shields, mask extenders for frontline workers

With school closed and people stuck at home, Bay City teacher Misti Particka simply could’ve taken an extended break, but she said that wasn’t going to work for her.
“I wanted to have something that was productive and where I could still feel like I was helpful and I thought, you know what, I have three 3D printers sitting in my classroom that are doing nothing and I have the skills to be able to do this,” Particka said.
Those skills are the ability to create face shields and mask extenders, personal protective equipment designed to give frontline workers a sense of safety and comfort when treating COVID-19 patients.
“And I have been using them to make these, which are the little headbands, and then you attach the shields,” Particka said.
So far, Particka said she’s been able to make around 80 mask extenders and 130 face shields.
She’s not just making the equipment, but also delivering them to hospitals, assisted living centers, and food service providers.
But the cost to run these machines and gather the materials costs a lot.
It’s why her husband set up a GoFundMe account to help with the expenses.
However, Particka said they’re going to keep making these for as long as they can.
“The terrible things that are happening in the world right now, and this is just something that kind of keeps my mind occupied and keeps me busy and gives me a sense of purpose when I otherwise would have not been doing very much,” Particka said.
