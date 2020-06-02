As Michiganders prepare for phase 4 of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening plan, Bay City is making moves to help give businesses a boost.
City Manager Dana Muscott confirmed that the City Commission approved the temporary closure of some roads in the business district to help encourage people to visit local bars and restaurants and allow for outdoor seating.
Muscott said the roads will begin to close within the next few weeks.
On June 1, Gov. Whitmer announced the end of the stay-at-home order, and reopening of restaurants for dine-in service on June 8.
The impacted streets include: E. Midland Street from Catherine to Linn Street, although Henry will remain open, Saginaw Street from 5th to Center Avenue, Center Avenue from Washington to Saginaw Street, Adams Street from 5th to Center Avenue, Third Street from Saginaw to N. Water Street.
