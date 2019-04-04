For many baseball fans, opening day is nothing short of a national holiday.
America’s past-time is rich with history with traditions dating back more than a century.
One look outside of Comerica Park and you’d see a line of people frantic to get inside for opening day.
It's an event that fans have been looking forward to all year.
“Gotta be here, it’s a national holiday to us,” said Tom Baird, a Bay City resident.
“Spring is right around the corner for us, nothing better than America’s pastime,” said Charlie Stuerebaut, a Kalamazoo resident.
Including one local fan from Bay City who said this is a trip he absolutely refuses to miss each year.
“20th in a row and I’ve been to many at the old Tigers’ Stadium," Baird said. "So I love this day, I take the whole day off and enjoy the whole day."
Hardcore fans say this game is also a chance for their team to prove their competitive streak.
“The Detroit Tigers, I mean look at the atmosphere, we just took two out of three from New York, so the boys are really rolling well right now,” Stuerebaut said.
For Tigers fans, the fun doesn’t stop here at opening day.
