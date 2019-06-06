City commissioners in Bay City will spend this month reviewing proposals from three companies vying for possible public-private partnerships to manage Bay City’s two bascule bridges.
City Manager Dana Muscott said she expects a bid from Denver-based United Bridge Partners will be similar to its previous offer, which included an option to charge tolls, but she has not had time to review it yet.
The other two proposals came from American Roads of Detroit and Kiewit Infrastructure Company of Chicago.
Muscott said commissioners will likely hold public meetings starting in early July so each of the companies can answer questions on their proposals.
The city commission will ultimately make the decision as to which proposal to accept for needed upgrades to the Independence and Liberty bridges.
