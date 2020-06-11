Men in Bay City are tossing away what's left of this collapsed oak tree in bay city.
Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused the tree's branches to crash through the roof and awning of a home on Trumbull Avenue and 6th Street.
"This is a pretty bad one, I’ve seen bad ones, but this wind was pretty destructive," said Andrew Bassett, owner of Bassett Tree Service.
Bassett Tree Service is a Bay City business that's been running for 36 years.
He says the damage done to this house is some of the worst he's seen so far but explains that they still have a lot more to try and get to within the city.
"This side came down, which we already got cleaned up, but it went through the neighbor's house and quite a bit of damage," Bassett said.
A lot of damage indeed, including down power lines and loose branches scattered everywhere which Bassett and his crew are piling up into their truck.
Workers they've been out here all day and that their work is still far from finished.
"We'll be here all day, it's going to take a lot of roping and maneuvering to get this one out of that, it's stuck in there pretty good,” he said.
