Leaders in Bay City are using stimulus money to buy equipment for removing aging water service lines.
Bay City has many led and galvanized lines. The equipment will speed up the process of replacing them while leaving a smaller visible footprint for affected properties.
“Water touches every life so if it’s got led in it, it’s our diligence to get it out,” said Robert Dion, director of Bay City Department of Public Works (DPW).
Replacing the led lines in Bay City just got easier thanks to allocated federal stimulus money totaling $10 million.
“They’ve released 2 million of that to me right now,” said Marty Jurish, water distribution metering manager of the Bay City DPW. “Tonight they approved for two pieces of equipment.”
That equipment is a mini-excavator and a hydro excavator. Dion says they make it easier and safer to replace lead lines.
“Which is huge,” Dion said. “The rehabilitation cost is much lower. The piece of equipment, the way it digs, it can dig a much smaller hole. The rehab is smaller, it’s cheaper.”
There are nearly 1,500 customer-owned led lines and just less than 2,000 galvanized water lines that need to be replaced by 2038. The deadline is set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The city still needs to excavate about 1,000 service lines to determine exactly what they’re made of.
“The problem that lies ahead is the money,” Dion said. “If the money is there, we will continuously go after these lead lines.”
The DPW estimates it’ll take between $25 million and $30 million to complete the years-long task. However, officials assure the water remains safe to drink.
“The water’s safe, I mean obviously,” Dion said. “It does have some lead in it. Contaminate levels are well below our action levels that EGLE gives us. If anything exceeds that, our water department goes out and immediately changes that service.”
