Utility customer service representatives have been notified Bay City customers are receiving scam calls their utility service will be shut off if their bill is not paid.
The collections staff may send customers a recorded auto message or make a courtesy call, but they do not ask for payments over the phone or give a time for a shut off.
Residents can go here to get more information of phone scams, how to stop calls and what to do when a scammer has already been paid. Residents can call 989-894-8104 for questions about their Bay City utility account.
