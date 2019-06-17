After studying and working in Mid-Michigan, a Bay City woman was crowned 2019 Miss Michigan.
Mallory Rivard won the 2019 Miss Michigan Scholarship Program in Muskegon on Saturday.
Rivard is a first-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary in Bay City and is a graduate of Bay City Western.
She also graduated from Saginaw Valley State University and is working on her master’s degree in early childhood education.
The 24-year-old won the competition on her “read to Succeed” platform, which she said “seeks to empower parents to read to their children to help combat the literary crisis.”
Along with a title and crown, Rivard win a $12,000 scholarship, a $500 scholarship and eligibility in the 2020 Miss American Scholarship Program pageant.
