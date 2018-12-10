A Bay City woman is the lucky winner of 20x the Cash Michigan Lottery game.
Heather Sanchez, 30, will be going home with $116,906.
She bought her winning ticket at Bay City’s King Party Store at 1029 S. Madison Ave.
“I stopped to buy a ticket and scanned it before I left the store,” Sanchez said. “As soon as I saw the amount come up on the screen, I was in utter disbelief. Everyone in the store crowded around me to see how much I had won.”
Sanchez stopped by the Michigan lottery headquarters to claim her prize.
She said she wants to buy a new house to raise her daughters in.
“This is a feeling I can’t describe,” Sanchez said. “I feel so blessed. I have two daughters, so this money will help me provide a great foundation for them.”
