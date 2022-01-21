The Bay County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to allocate $2 million of American Rescue Act (ARPA) funding to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be given to Bay Future Inc. who will be the contractual fiduciary of the funds. Bay Future will partner with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Huron Region Michigan Small Business Development Center for program implementation.
“Bay County is proud to have committed $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to our partnership with these organizations to help Bay County’s economy more forward during these trying times. This is imperative to the long-term economic vitality of our community,” Bay County Commission Chair Thomas Herek said.
Bay County received $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Residents, businesses and community organizations were invited to give feedback on the needs of their community that have come from the pandemic. Businesses can apply for grant funding through Bay Future.
“This money will be used for assistance to small businesses and toward talent attraction and retention to our area,” Bay County Executive James Barcia said. “Bay Future and their partners have the skills and experience necessary to effectively distribute these funds to our community’s small businesses on behalf of Bay County.”
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Bay Future will work together to help businesses grow in Bay County. SBDC will offer tools, resources and guides businesses can use.
Assistance can include consulting support, small business training, a comeback toolkit and tech commercialization support. Partners will also work together to create a portal of placemaking and workforce development to attract and retain workers. It will be modeled after Hello West Michigan.
