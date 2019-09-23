A Bay County church community is receiving help from other places of worship after being closed due to a fire over the summer.
Members of the Kawkawlin Community Church were devastated after a fire ripped through the church in July.
Two Catholic churches are pitching in to help the Kawkawlin Parish.
“Today is salads, there’s a different day for cooking the meat. We’ve got people in the dining room rolling the silverware,” said Pastor of Kawkawlin Community Church Aaron Knabb.
Knabb said they are preparing for Kawkawlin Community Church’s Annual Harvest Supper.
“It’s one of those traditions that its been going so long it’s part of the church culture, it’s something they look forward to every year,” Knabb said.
Pastor Knabb told TV5 the event almost didn’t happen. After a flood back in January and a fire this summer, they are temporarily left without a building.
Initially, the church decided to cancel the harvest supper but thanks to the support from another church, the tradition will continue.
“It was unbelievable because as you can tell so far this is quite an undertaking,” said Bill Karvowski, member of Kawkawlin Community Church.
Karvowski is thankful for Father Nick and Prince of Peace Parish for offering them a building to hold service and another to host the Annual Harvest Supper.
Karvowski said to have a Catholic Church support one that’s Non-Denominational is something you don’t see every day.
“It’s very heart-warming,” Karvowski said.
The tradition that started over 50-years ago will now continue.
“This is kind of a community staple so to have it be canceled wouldn’t just be a loss for our church, it’d be a loss for the community,” Knabb said.
