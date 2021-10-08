The people who run the water system in Bay County are assuring residents that the water coming out of their taps is safe to use and drink.
Authorities are working to calm any fears after announcing the violation of a drinking water standard over the use of an uncertified chemical.
33,000 Bay County residents will receive a letter in the next few days informing them that an uncertified chemical made its way into the water supply.
"The chemical that was uncertified was phosphoric acid," said William Bohlen, Director of the Bay County Road commission and Department of Water and Sewer.
It is a chemical that belongs in the water and prevents a disaster like the Flint Water Crisis from happening.
"If somebody has a lead pipe, this actually puts a coating around it to protect the people from the actual lead particulates from being stripped off the pipe," Bohlen said.
The phosphoric acid needs a seal of approval from the National Sanitation Foundation.
"The supplier that we had was bought out by a new supplier. The new company did not go through the certification process for the chemical to have it be NSF 60 certified," Bohlen said.
May 10, they received a shipment of six totes of the chemical. Five had the NSF 60 certification, one did not.
There was another shipment six totes in August and none of those were certified. That is how the uncertified chemical got into the tank.
"We discovered on Aug 31 that we had this non-NSF certified chemical that was being dosed. We notified EGLE within an hour. They told us to continue dosing, because it would have been more harmful to stop dosing. Sept. 1, we drained the tank and we put the new chemical in that was NSF certified," Bohlen said.
Bohlen reassures the water was safe to drink from May through September.
"The chemical during that time met the requirements of NSF 60 which the state of Michigan requires. Did it have a stamp on the paperwork that we received? No," Bohlen said.
The plant has since instituted two-person authentication to double check for that certification.
"This will never happen again in our plant," Bohlen said.
