The Bay County Health Department will start administering third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents over 65, healthcare workers and other eligible individuals on Saturday, Sept. 25.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Bay County Health Department, located at 1200 Washington Ave. in Bay City, will hold a drive through clinic for anyone eligible and trying to receive their third dose. No appointment is necessary for this clinic.
The CDC recommends third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who falls into these categories:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People aged 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People aged 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of. Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
• People aged 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
To receive a third booster shot residents need to bring identification and evidence they got the first and second shot. Only the Pfizer vaccine will be given to residents that received the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine after six months.
62 percent of Bay County residents over the age of 12 have started the vaccination process for COVID-19.
